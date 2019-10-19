|
|
|
KAYE BARRY Passed away peacefully
in St. James's Hospital
on 14th October aged 80 years. Dearly beloved husband
of the late Avril,
much loved dad of Gary, Diane, Donna and Dean.
Also a loved grandad.
Great-grandad, brother,
father-in-law, uncle and friend.
The Funeral Service will take place in Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 25th October at 10.20am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired
may be given for Diabetes UK,
a plate for which will be
available at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals,
tel: 0113 2696069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 19, 2019