Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Kaye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Kaye

Notice Condolences

Barry Kaye Notice
KAYE BARRY Passed away peacefully
in St. James's Hospital
on 14th October aged 80 years. Dearly beloved husband
of the late Avril,
much loved dad of Gary, Diane, Donna and Dean.
Also a loved grandad.
Great-grandad, brother,
father-in-law, uncle and friend.
The Funeral Service will take place in Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 25th October at 10.20am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired
may be given for Diabetes UK,
a plate for which will be
available at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals,
tel: 0113 2696069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.