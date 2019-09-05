Home

Thomasons Funeral Service
137 Easterly Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS8 2RY
0113 2482899
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00
Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel
Barry Dransfield Notice
DRANSFIELD Barry On Monday 19th August 2019, passed away peacefully,
aged 85 years.
The beloved husband of the late Shirley Dransfield, much loved dad of Brent and Craig and a dearly loved Grandad and Pops.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Monday 9th September at 11.00am prior to cremation.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019
