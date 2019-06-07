|
DAWSON BARRY Now at peace.
With tearful eyes I watched you,
I watched you fade away,
Although I loved you dearly,
I could not make you stay,
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands now rest,
It broke my heart to lose you,
He only takes the best.
I will love and miss you always.
Maureen x x x
~~~~~~~~~~
Broke is our hearts,
My Dad has passed away,
No more pain and suffering,
Now at peace.
Will miss you Dad every day.
Love Tracy, Jason, Megan and Charley x x x x
~~~~~~~~~~
Dad,
A part of me died with you that day,
You are my hero and always will be.
Love you forever Pops.
Lindsey, Ben, Chloe, Ellie and Millie x x x x x
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
