|
|
|
DAWSON BARRY On May 31st peacefully in Wheatfields Hospice,
aged 72 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Maureen, much loved dad of Tracy, Lindsey and the late Glenn and loved brother of Christine and Bill. Also a dearly loved grandad,
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday June 14th at 3.40pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be given at the service.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley. Tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
Read More