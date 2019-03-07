|
Cocker Barry On February 20th in
Pinderfields Hospital, aged 81 years. Much loved husband of the late Wendy, loving dad of Michelle, Claire, Tracey and David, adored grandad of Richard, Daniel, Victoria, Stacey and Dom, Jamie and Kelly, Frankie and great-grandad of Jack, Jessica,
Tiger-Leigh and Freya.
The funeral service will take
place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Monday 11th March at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to be collected on the day, for which purpose a box will be provided.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
