Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:15
Cottingley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Clayton

Notice Condolences

Barry Clayton Notice
CLAYTON Barry Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on 27th August 2019 aged 78 years.
Barry, the beloved husband of Anne, the much loved dad of Dawn, Heather and Russell, a loving grandad and great grandad
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Cottingley Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 10.20 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Barry
may be made to British Heart Foundation for which a plate
will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Wakefield Independent Funeral Service. Tel: 01924 242444.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.