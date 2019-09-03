|
|
|
CLAYTON Barry Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on 27th August 2019 aged 78 years.
Barry, the beloved husband of Anne, the much loved dad of Dawn, Heather and Russell, a loving grandad and great grandad
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Cottingley Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 10.20 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Barry
may be made to British Heart Foundation for which a plate
will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Wakefield Independent Funeral Service. Tel: 01924 242444.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2019