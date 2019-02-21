|
DAVIS Barrie (Baz) Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on
6th February 2019, aged 76 years.
Loving husband of 52 years to Netta, dearly beloved dad of Karen, Samantha and Lorraine, treasured grandad of 8, and 'Old Grandad' of 15. Also a dear father in law, brother and friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th February at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to the Salvation Army,
for which purpose a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates,
Tel 0113 232 6900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
