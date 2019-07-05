|
TIGHE Barbara Ann June 24 suddenly in hospital, of Morley, aged 73 years, Barbara.
Much loved and devoted wife
of Arthur, dearly loved mum
of Jonathan, a much loved
sister-in-law and auntie who will be very sadly missed.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11.00am on Wednesday July 10. Family flowers only please donations in lieu for
Take Heart
may be left at the service.
Barbara is now resting
in the private chapel at
Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 5, 2019