|
|
|
Story Barbara
(nee Holmes) Sadly passed away on
10th March 2019 peacefully at Ashcroft House aged 86.
Loving wife of the late Ron,
much loved Mum of Karen
and the late Michael and
dearly loved Grandma of
James and Simon.
Cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Monday 25th March at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please; any donations to Dementia UK.
All enquiries please contact:
GH Dovener & Son
Funeral Services,
Tel: 01132249788.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More