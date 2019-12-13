|
|
|
MILROY Barbara
(née Shelton) Peacefully at
Pinderfields Hospital on
Monday 2nd December,
Barbara, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of
the late Bernard, much loved
mum of Janet and Gillian,
loving gran of Rachel and Andrew,
sister to Doreen, Douglas
and the late Kenneth, Irene,
Edith, Rowland, Joan, Billy,
Donald, Audrey and Geoff.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 1:40pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Barbara will be gratefully received by Dementia UK. A collection box will be available at the service.
The family request bright colours/glitter to be worn,
if possible, to celebrate
Barbara's life.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk.
Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019