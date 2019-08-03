Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Barbara Mawson Notice
MAWSON Barbara Passed away after a short illness on the
27th July 2019,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved, and very special mother of Louise and Darren.
Much loved sister to Janette, Robert, Susan, and the late
Shirley and Terry.
Good friend to many more.
The funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 12th August at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
Cancer Research.
A box will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Rothwell
Tel: 0113 2822422
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 3, 2019
