|
|
|
DALBY BARBARA Passed away peacefully in
St. Gemma's Hospice on
15th March, aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Peter.
Much loved mum of Jonathan and Rachel and adored grandma of Harry and Katie. Also a loving mother-in-law of Debbie and Chris. Barbara will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April at 11am. Enquiries to Fisher Funerals.
Tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More