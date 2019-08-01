Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
13:00
Elmet Methodist Church
Kendall Avirll Maria Passed away in York Hospital on 20th July 2019, aged 75 years.
Much loved wife of the late Reginald Kendall and a much loved mum of June and Nicholas.
Funeral service will take place in Sherburn in Elmet Methodist Church on Friday 9th August
at 1 pm, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to The British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 1, 2019
