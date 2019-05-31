|
|
|
TAYLOR
Audrey
Died peacefully in Norfolk on 25th May, aged 88.
Devoted wife of the late Jim Taylor,
much loved mother of Susan and Robert and grandmother of Ben, Charlie,
Jamie, Beth and Ollie.
A service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 1pm.
All friends welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK or RNLI for which a box
will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services Ltd, Crossgates, Leeds.
Tel 0113 232 6900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
