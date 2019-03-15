Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Tate Funeral Service
375 Tong Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 4QG
0113 263 8971
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Tandy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Tandy

Notice Condolences Gallery

Audrey Tandy Notice
TANDY Audrey On February 27th
peacefully in Green Acres
Nursing Home, Leeds,
aged 91 years.
A dearly loved Mum,
Mum in Law, Grandma,
Great Grandma (Big Man)
and Sister.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday March 22nd at 10.20am.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support &
Beat Autism. A collection box will be available at the service.

Enquiries to
Joseph Tate Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.