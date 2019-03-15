|
|
|
TANDY Audrey On February 27th
peacefully in Green Acres
Nursing Home, Leeds,
aged 91 years.
A dearly loved Mum,
Mum in Law, Grandma,
Great Grandma (Big Man)
and Sister.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday March 22nd at 10.20am.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support &
Beat Autism. A collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Tate Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More