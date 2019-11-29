|
|
|
Smith Audrey On November 19th, 2019,
suddenly at home,
aged 81 years, of Swillington.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, sister of Margaret, sister in law of Denis, Auntie of Lisa & Chris, Deborah and Tracey also
a great auntie of James.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Thursday December 5th at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00pm.
No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
for which a box will be provided at
the service. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 29, 2019