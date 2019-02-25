|
|
|
ROSKELL (nee Bradbury)
Audrey Passed away peacefully
in Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 12th February 2019, Audrey, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charles Moore, a loving mum, Nanna, Great nanna and mother-in-law. 'She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends'
A celebration of Audrey's life will
be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on Monday 4th March at 10:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired may be given for the UK Sepsis Trust c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Cleveleys. FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2019
