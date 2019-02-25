Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helen Ashmore Funeral Service (Thornton Cleveleys)
7 Bispham Road
Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1DG
01253 853574
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Blackpool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Roskell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Roskell

Notice Condolences

Audrey Roskell Notice
ROSKELL (nee Bradbury)
Audrey Passed away peacefully
in Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 12th February 2019, Audrey, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charles Moore, a loving mum, Nanna, Great nanna and mother-in-law. 'She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends'
A celebration of Audrey's life will
be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on Monday 4th March at 10:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired may be given for the UK Sepsis Trust c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Cleveleys. FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.