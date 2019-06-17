|
HARGREAVES Audrey Passed away peacefully on
17.05.19 aged 94 years in Yew Tree Nursing Home, Halesowen.
Formerly from Horsforth, Leeds.
Audrey will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Funeral service will take place at
St Margaret's Church in Horsforth
at 2.30pm on Monday
24th June 2019 followed
by private cremation at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
For further information please
contact Co-op Funeralcare.
104 New Road Side, Horsforth,
Leeds LS18 4QB. Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 17, 2019
