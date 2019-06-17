Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Horsforth
104 New Road Side
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4QB
0113 258 6921
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
14:30
St Margaret's Church
Horsforth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Hargreaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Hargreaves

Notice Condolences

Audrey Hargreaves Notice
HARGREAVES Audrey Passed away peacefully on
17.05.19 aged 94 years in Yew Tree Nursing Home, Halesowen.
Formerly from Horsforth, Leeds.
Audrey will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Funeral service will take place at
St Margaret's Church in Horsforth
at 2.30pm on Monday
24th June 2019 followed
by private cremation at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
For further information please
contact Co-op Funeralcare.
104 New Road Side, Horsforth,
Leeds LS18 4QB. Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.