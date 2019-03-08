|
|
|
GUY Audrey On 26th February 2019,
peacefully in hospital in Leeds
after a short illness, aged 93.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, and much loved sister-in-law to Marie, aunty and cousin to John, Ann, Molly, Harry, David, Robin and Elizabeth and their families.
The funeral service will take place at Oakwood Church,
Springwood Road, Leeds on Wednesday 20th March at 11:30am. Audrey's final resting place will be next to Jack in
Fernhill Park, Isle of Wight.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired for RNIB.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More