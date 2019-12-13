Home

Audrey Brown

Audrey Brown Notice
BROWN Audrey Peacefully at St James's Hospital on Sunday 8th December, Audrey, aged 84 years.

Beloved wife of the late Graham, loving mother of Carolyn and Richard, much loved mother-in-law of David and Michaela, cherished grandma of Becky, Natalie and Sophie and a special great-grandma of Martha and Ada.

The Funeral Service will take place at St James's Church, Seacroft on Friday 27th December at 12:00pm followed by interment at Harehills Cemetery. Family flowers only but donations in Audrey's memory will be gratefully received by Save the Children.

All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019
