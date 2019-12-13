|
BROWN Audrey Peacefully at St James's Hospital on Sunday 8th December, Audrey, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Graham, loving mother of Carolyn and Richard, much loved mother-in-law of David and Michaela, cherished grandma of Becky, Natalie and Sophie and a special great-grandma of Martha and Ada.
The Funeral Service will take place at St James's Church, Seacroft on Friday 27th December at 12:00pm followed by interment at Harehills Cemetery. Family flowers only but donations in Audrey's memory will be gratefully received by Save the Children.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019