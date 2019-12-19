Home

Brooksbank Audrey Jean Died on December 10th, peacefully at home aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, loving mother of Dawn and Simon, mother-in-law of Jane and dear grandma of Chloe, Jack and Molly.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday January 8th at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Breast Cancer, a plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth Tel: 01132868114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 19, 2019
