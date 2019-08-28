Home

WARD ARTHUR Passed away suddenly, on
18th August, aged 71 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Sheila.
Arthur will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September at 1pm. The family request that attendees wear Leeds United shirts
where possible.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu may be
given to support the work
of St. Gemma's Hospice.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals,
tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2019
