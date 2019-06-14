|
|
|
Tatum Arthur James Passed away peacefully at
St James' Hospital on
19th May 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of Emily,
Father to Richard and Susan,
Father in Law to Anne and David. Grandad to Elizabeth, Joanne, Paul and Christopher and Great Grandad to Luke, Phoebe, Henry and George.
The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
However donations can
be made in memory of Arthur to Crossgates Good Neighbour Scheme and RNIB.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
Funeral Services
279 Selby Road
Halton, Leeds
LS15 7JS
Tel: 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
