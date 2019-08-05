Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
14:15
Cottingley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Searcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Searcy

Notice Condolences

Arthur Searcy Notice
Searcy Arthur of Middleton and formerly
of Nottingham.

Passed away peacefully at home
on 28th July 2019, aged 78 years.

A dearly loved Husband of Dorothy.
Loving Dad to Tracy and Lesley.
A much loved Grandad to Toni, Gemma and Daniel.
A treasured Great Grandad to Harley and Eboni.

The funeral service will take place
at Cottingley Crematorium on Wednesday 14th August 2019
at 2:20pm.

Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for British Heart Foundation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.