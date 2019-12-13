|
Robinson Arthur December 5th, passed away peacefully, aged 84 years.
Arthur, dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Much loved dad of Helen, Paul and the late Karen.
Also a loving grandad of
Emily, Tom and Ania.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium Wednesday December 18th at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Arthur
will go to L.G.I Take Heart Appeal.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors
Tel 01132582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019