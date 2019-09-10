RAYNER Arthur Of your charity please pray for the

repose of the soul of Arthur

R.I.P.

Of Garforth, Leeds,

who passed away peacefully at

St. James's Hospital on

August 16th 2019, aged 89 years, with his wife, son, youngest daughter and two

grandchildren by his side.

Dearly beloved husband of Brenda,

much loved father of Carol, Peter and Samantha, respected

step-father of Richard, Philip and David and a dear father-in-law and a treasured grandfather and

great grandfather to sixteen

great-grandchildren in

Calgary, Canada.



Arthur will be received into

St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Garforth on Tuesday

September 17th 2019 at 6pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday September 18th at 10am, prior to interment at Garforth Cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations for both

The British Heart Foundation and The would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided. Will friends please accept

this intimation.



Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road,

Leeds 9, Tel 2480953 Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2019