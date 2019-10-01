Home

Brook Arthur (Archie) Peacefully at home surrounded with his loving family on September 20th, Arthur.
Beloved husband of Jean, loving dad of Steven and Tracy, much loved grandad and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
The service will take place
Monday 7th October at 13.40 pm
at Cottingley Hall.
Family flowers only please, a donation plate will be available in Arthur's memory at the service
for St Gemma's Hospice.
For all enquiries W m Dodgson & Son, Middleton LS10 4LX
Tel 01132 706 474
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 1, 2019
