|
|
|
HESP ARNOLD WILLIAM
09/10/19 Peacefully at
The Glen Nursing Home
after a short illness,
aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Audrey,
much loved father of
Michael and Stewart,
dear father-in-law of
Lizzie and Geraldine and loving grandad of Alistair, Gemma, Robert, Danielle, Stephanie
and Eleanor.
Service & cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 25th October at 11am.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Dementia UK for which a plate will be available at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service
Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019