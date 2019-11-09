|
|
|
SACRED to the memory of our gallant comrades of Prices Tailors Ltd,
We shall not forget,
We do not intend,
We shall think of them daily,
And shall to the end.
J. Mosby, A.Warrington, H.Walker, F. Pearce, W. Green, E.S. Fogden,
A. Lilley, R. Stead, K. Musgrave,
A. Walmsley, F. Ashe, F. Garnage,
C. Jacques, J. Leadbitter,
F. Buckridge, G. Philpots, R. Peat,
E. Barker, H. Brown, L. Mitchell, A. Smith, S. Springett, H. Preston,
R. Battersby, R. Batter, K. Firth,
K. Hitchens, J. Corker, R. Bravender, T. Dean, J. Crowther,
N. Daisley, G. Baines.
From workmates at Prices Tailors Cutting Room Leeds,
now BMB Clothing Ltd.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2019