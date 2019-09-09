|
Seed Anthony On August 29th 2019, peacefully at his home, Tony, aged 73 years, formerly of Bingley and Horsforth. Loving husband of the late
Wendy and a much loved dad
of Richard and Victoria.
Funeral service will take place at Nab Wood Crematorium on Monday September 16th
at 2.40pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. No flowers please but donations in lieu may be made to Versus Arthritis, a box will be provided at the crematorium
for this purpose.
All further enquiries to
David C Nunn Independent Family Funeral Director, Tel. 01274 511108.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 9, 2019