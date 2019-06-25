Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Karle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Karle

Notice Condolences

Anthony Karle Notice
Karle Anthony (Tony) On June 7th, peacefully in
Wakefield Hospice,
aged 71 years of Methley.
Devoted and loving husband of Susan, much loved dad of Louise
and Matthew, also loved grandad
of Joshua and Harrison
and much loved brother,
brother-in-law and father-in-law.
Funeral service will take
place on Monday July 1st at
St. Oswald's Church, Methley at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Wakefield Hospice for which a
plate will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell Leeds, Tel. 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.