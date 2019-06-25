|
|
|
Karle Anthony (Tony) On June 7th, peacefully in
Wakefield Hospice,
aged 71 years of Methley.
Devoted and loving husband of Susan, much loved dad of Louise
and Matthew, also loved grandad
of Joshua and Harrison
and much loved brother,
brother-in-law and father-in-law.
Funeral service will take
place on Monday July 1st at
St. Oswald's Church, Methley at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Wakefield Hospice for which a
plate will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell Leeds, Tel. 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 25, 2019
