Home

POWERED BY

Services
Good's Funeral Service
82 Bradford Rd.
Otley, West Yorkshire LS21 3LE
01943 462646
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00
Our Lady & All Saints Church, Otley
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
18:00
Our Lady & All Saints Church, Otley
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Gilmartin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Gilmartin

Notice Condolences

Anthony Gilmartin Notice
Gilmartin
Anthony
' Tony '
Died peacefully at home in Otley on the
12th March after a short illness
aged 79 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Karina.
Much loved Dad to Claire, Helen, James and the late Michael and a dearly loved
Father in law and Grandad.

Tony will be received into Our Lady & All Saints Church, Otley on Tuesday 26th March at 6pm followed by Requiem mass on Wednesday 27th March at 11am, prior to interment at Otley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given at church to Wheatfields and HCPT.

All enquiries to Good's of Otley
01946 462646
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.