|
|
|
Gilmartin
Anthony
' Tony '
Died peacefully at home in Otley on the
12th March after a short illness
aged 79 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Karina.
Much loved Dad to Claire, Helen, James and the late Michael and a dearly loved
Father in law and Grandad.
Tony will be received into
Our Lady & All Saints Church, Otley on Tuesday 26th March at 11.00am followed by Requiem mass on Wednesday 27th March
at 6.00pm, prior to interment
at Otley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given at church to Wheatfields and HCPT.
All enquiries to Good's of Otley
01946 462646
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More