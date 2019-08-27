Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
14:00
Anthony Craven

Anthony Craven Notice
Craven Anthony Died peacefully on August 19th.
Loving husband and soul mate of Patricia, doting dad to Philip and David, much loved father-in-law to Lucy and Jodie, and proud grandad to Maisie, Leo, Ethan, Henry and Austin.
Private family cremation.
The family extend a warm invitation to attend a celebration of his life at the family home on Saturday September 21st
at 2.00pm.
The family would appreciate any donations in his memory to
Simon on the Streets.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 27, 2019
