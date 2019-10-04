|
|
|
BARKER ANTHONY Tony, retired Police Officer 2905, passed away suddenly on 19th September 2019, aged 68 years. Beloved husband of Diane, much loved dad of Andrew and Samantha, a dear father in law, a special grandad to his seven grandchildren and a dear son and brother.
Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, October 14th at 12.20pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please to be divided between the British Heart Foundation and Injured Servicemen and may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium.
Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. 552265.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019