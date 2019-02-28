Home

W Kaye & Son
163 Beeston Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 6AW
0113 270 5553
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Annie Watkins Notice
WATKINS Annie Passed away peacefully
in Pennington Court on
February 19th, aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late Douglas, dearly loved mam to Billy, Dougie, Tony, Paul and the late Michael and David. Much loved mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma
and great great grandma.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Tuesday March 12th at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations
would be appreciated for
Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to W Kaye & Son,
Tel: 0113 2705553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
