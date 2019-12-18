|
|
|
TORLEY Annie Josephine
(Nan)
nee O'Reilly Please pray for the repose of the soul of Nan R.I.P. who passed away peacefully in hospital on
December 15th 2019.
Dearly beloved wife of John, cherished and much loved mother of John, David, Ellen and Elizabeth, devoted grandmother and great grandmother and dear sister to Maggie, Tom, Lil and Kevin and the late Pat, Eddie, Tess, May and Joe.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church,
King Lane, Leeds 17 on
Saturday December 21st at 2pm prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations for MIND would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
Tel: 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 18, 2019