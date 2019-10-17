Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
13:00
St Theresa RC Church
Anne Pace Notice
Pace Ann Patricia Pat passed away peacefully
on the 6th October 2019.
A loving wife to the late Owen, mother of Stephen & Michael,
and a dear sister, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother.
Pat brought much happiness
to her family and friends during her 80 years. In celebration of her life, her funeral service will take place
at St Theresa RC Church on
Monday 21st October 2019, at 1pm,
prior to a private family cremation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of Bexley Wing, SJUH, for which a plate will be
made available at the church.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Service. 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 17, 2019
