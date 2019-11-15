|
O'Donnell Anne Rosalie Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Anne R.I.P who passed away peacefully at St. Gemma's Hospice on November 1st 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Vincent, much loved mum of Anne, Jean and Brian, respected mother in law of Paul, Anna, Phil and the late Garry. Treasured grandma of Sara, Clare and Alice and great grandma of Charlie, Bill, Jimmy and Hettie and a dear sister, sister in law
and aunt.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Torre Road, Leeds 9 on Friday November 22nd at 10.15am followed by cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16 at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations for both St. Gemma's Hospice and St, Patrick's Church would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9. Tel: 2480953.
