|
|
|
Mortimer Anne
(nee Slinn) Late of Middleton and Sunnyview Nursing Home, aged 79, died peacefully in Stockport,
28th August.
Dearly loved widow of Dan and mother of Lee and Sean. Much loved grandma of Evie, Max and Lucia and mother in law of Sheila and Jan.
"Our lives together,
so special together"
The service will take place Thursday 12th September at 11 a.m. at Cottingley Hall.
Family flowers only please, donations can be to
The Alzheimer's Society.
For enquiries please call:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
Middleton
LS10 4LX
Tel 01132706474
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019