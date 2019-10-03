|
|
|
MASON Anne Passed away peacefully at home on 28th September 2019,
aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Sidney John Mason. Much loved mum of Mark, Maxine and Rachel, also a dearly loved grandma and great grandma.
Anne will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 11am.
Family flowers only please by request, with donations in lieu to the Fire Fighters Charity, Leeds
for which purpose a box will be available at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquires to Coop Funeralcare, Marsh Lane, Leeds, LS9 8AD.
Tel - 0113 2450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019