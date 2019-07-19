Home

Joseph Tate Funeral Service
375 Tong Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 4QG
0113 263 8971
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
13:45
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Ann Tredgold Notice
TREDGOLD Ann July 10th, peacefully in hospital, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of Jeff,
beloved mum of Gordon, Heather, Alyson, Robert, Phil
and the late David.
Devoted grandma and
great grandma, beloved sister to Irene and very dear friend to Bev.
Will be loved and missed
by all who knew her.
Service and cremation will take place on Thursday 25th July at 1.40pm at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Friends please
accept this intimation.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
are requested to benefit
the British Heart Foundation.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
J. Tate Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
