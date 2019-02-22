Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
13:15
Hughes Funeral Services Chapel
180 York Road
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Ruddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Ruddy

Notice Condolences

Ann Ruddy Notice
RUDDY Ann
(nee Duckworth) Sadly passed away on
12th February 2019, aged 77 years at Park Lodge Nursing Home, Roundhay.
Youngest daughter of the late Tommy and Ellen Duckworth.
Re-united with her
loving husband Michael.
Loving sister of Sheila and
a loving auntie and great auntie.
Funeral service will take place at the Hughes Funeral Services Chapel, 180 York Road on Thursday 28th February at 1.15pm, prior to committal at
Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Dementia UK, for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries : Tel. 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.