RUDDY Ann
(nee Duckworth) Sadly passed away on
12th February 2019, aged 77 years at Park Lodge Nursing Home, Roundhay.
Youngest daughter of the late Tommy and Ellen Duckworth.
Re-united with her
loving husband Michael.
Loving sister of Sheila and
a loving auntie and great auntie.
Funeral service will take place at the Hughes Funeral Services Chapel, 180 York Road on Thursday 28th February at 1.15pm, prior to committal at
Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Dementia UK, for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries : Tel. 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
