Slater's of Horsforth Ltd (Horsforth)
Oakford House, 291 Low Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 5BA
0113 258 2395
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
13:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Ann Longden Notice
LONGDEN Ann Passed away peacefully on
19th October, aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Leonard and a much loved mum, granny Ann and great grandma.
Former school secretary at
Leeds Grammar School,
involved with the Leeds Pianoforte Competition and the Friends of Thackray Museum.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 6th November at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given for the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth, tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2019
