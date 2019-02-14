|
|
|
GRAINGER ANN Sadly passed away at home on
1st February, aged 69 years.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother,
who will be very much missed by all those who knew and loved her.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday 21st February at 2.20pm. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu may be given for Childhood Leukaemia Research.
Enquires to Fisher Funerals.
Tel: 0113 2686 069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More