Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
14:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Grainger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Grainger

Notice Condolences

Ann Grainger Notice
GRAINGER ANN Sadly passed away at home on
1st February, aged 69 years.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother,
who will be very much missed by all those who knew and loved her.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday 21st February at 2.20pm. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu may be given for Childhood Leukaemia Research.

Enquires to Fisher Funerals.
Tel: 0113 2686 069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.