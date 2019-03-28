Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomasons Funeral Service
137 Easterly Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS8 2RY
0113 2482899
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
13:00
Cottingley Hall Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Clough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Clough

Notice Condolences

Ann Clough Notice
CLOUGH Ann On Wednesday 13th March 2019, passed away at home,
aged 70 years.
The much loved mum of Noel and Laura, loved grandma to Sophie, Lois, Bailey and Blossom Raine and a dear sister of Kay and Jack.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Hall Cemetery Chapel on Monday 8th April at 1.00pm prior to interment.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made
in memory of Ann to N.S.P.C.C
for which a collection plate will
be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.