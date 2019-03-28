|
CLOUGH Ann On Wednesday 13th March 2019, passed away at home,
aged 70 years.
The much loved mum of Noel and Laura, loved grandma to Sophie, Lois, Bailey and Blossom Raine and a dear sister of Kay and Jack.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Hall Cemetery Chapel on Monday 8th April at 1.00pm prior to interment.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made
in memory of Ann to N.S.P.C.C
for which a collection plate will
be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
