Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robson & Ellis Funeral Service (Bramley, Leeds)
Old Ebenezer Chapel
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 4BL
0113 257 0542
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
13:30
Rawdon Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Boyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Boyes

Notice Condolences

Ann Boyes Notice
BOYES ANN
(NEE GELDARD) On 24th May, unexpectedly at home, aged 78 years. Dearly loved mum of Gina and loved sister of Gwen and Peter.
Also a dearly loved nanna and great nanna who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be given for Macmillan Nurses and NSPCC, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley. Tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.