BOYES ANN
(NEE GELDARD) On 24th May, unexpectedly at home, aged 78 years. Dearly loved mum of Gina and loved sister of Gwen and Peter.
Also a dearly loved nanna and great nanna who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be given for Macmillan Nurses and NSPCC, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley. Tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 11, 2019
