|
|
|
BOWMAN ANN (Late of Barwick-in-Elmet
and Scholes)
Peacefully in hospital on
Saturday 5th October 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Chris,
loving mum of Mandy and Jane, beloved nana, sister, auntie
and dear friend.
The funeral service will take
place at All Saints' Church,
Barwick-in-Elmet on
Tuesday 22nd October at 11:00am,
followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for
Barwick in Bloom
may be given after the service.
All enquiries to
G. E Hartley & Son,
Garforth.
Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 14, 2019