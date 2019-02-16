|
CLEARY Sister Angelus CP Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Sister Angelus, who died peacefully at Elmleigh Cross & Passion Convent, Ilkley on Februay 5 2019,
aged 98 years.
Deeply missed by her family
in Eire and sisters of
Cross & Passion, Ilkley.
The Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday February 19 at Elmleigh Chapel, Kings Road, Ilkley at 11.00am followed by interment at Ilkley Cemetery.
All enquiries to David Gallagher Funeral Directors - 01535 690979.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 16, 2019
